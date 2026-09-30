Is Proposition 421 a collaboration or just another way for TEP to expand its control of captive ratepayers to include taxpayers and increase rates-profit?

TEP has already demonstrated its control over the Arizona Corporation Commission that provides it with a no risk monopoly territory and shareholder net income of $328,000,000(CY2025 TEP10K). Residential customers represent 92% of TEP customers yet pay the highest rate.

TEP has convinced the Mayor & Council to expand that control to the City of Tucson/Taxpayers. The agreement requires no actions by TEP to reduce electricity costs, to significantly reduce their consumption of about 5 BILLION Gallons of water/year from our local aquifer whose costs to replenish will be charged to Tucson Water customers. TEP pays nothing for that water. TEP plans to increase its generation utilizing much more expensive water guzzling natural gas than lower fixed cost solar/energy storage.