This time it’s environmental, as three of four cottonwood trees, estimated to be over 200 years old, were destroyed July 28 - 29 near Lochiel, San Rafael Valley, apparently for the “crime” of spreading shade across the international boundary – and possibly impeding construction of a second 30-foot wall, creating a dead zone between walls, as the Executive spends taxpayer dollars to “protect” the nation from seasonal migrants like black bears, porcupines, pronghorns, and an occasional ocelot or jaguar. Also affected, cultural sites and nearby springs.