Here in Tucson we have a chance to get public power and free ourselves from the horrible mismanagement and continual rate hikes from TEP. Primarily, vote against Prop 421 and stop the bad deal that allows TEP control for 25 years! The deal costs the city and working class people a lot of hard earned money. While TEP offered the city of Tucson 2 million bribe each year, Tucson residents pay 14.4 million to TEP and there is another 2.2 million fee charged by TEP that completely wipes out any benefit. Does that make sense? Vote no on 421!