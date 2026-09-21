We have subscribed to The Arizona Daily Star for over 50 years-yes, we are old school. Imagine my excitement when Wednesday's paper (Sept 16) actually had one article with a byline from The Star! When I read the paper, I start with the front section and end with the Local New completing my reading with the only enjoyable section-the comics. Interesting and entertaining as Tuesday's comics were, they were not good enough for me to reread them on Wednesday. I am starting to think we should simply subscribe to The Arizona Republic since that is the new we get anyway and maybe, just maybe, we will get the news in a timely fashion--not 2 or 3 days later. This is supposed to be a local, Tucson Newspaper.