A lot of the Democrat commercials refer to the cost of living and how the candidate will make prices the highest priority, but, claiming they oppose Pres Trump's war with Iran. Perhaps it is just a matter of not understanding the purpose of the war with Iran. First, Iran is the biggest supporter of terrorism in the Middle East. Second, Iran is trying to control an international waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, where oil is transported. Third, the more oil transported, then the price of gas will drop. Fourth, Iran leaders are committed to destroying the US and Pres Trump is dedicated to keeping Iran from getting nuclear weapons. Fifth, Iran is developing missiles that can reach the US.