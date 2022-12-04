Letter: Christy is the problem with election integrity

Are there election integrity problems? No. Are there Steve Christy problems? Yes.

Pima County Supervisor Christy’s “no” vote Nov. 22 on the election canvass, without evidence, fed the falsehoods of election deniers.

Two other instances of Christy aiding deniers:

• He voted against verifying the county’s 2020 general election results, including his own victory, protesting what he said was possible fraud elsewhere. He wrongly predicted problems would emerge.

• He ignored the county elections director’s report that she was fixing minor issues inconsequential to 2022 primary election results. Instead, he encouraged election deniers, saying, “ … we’re going to have the same cycle of conspiracy theories, lack of confidence, distrust, and it’s imperative that these issues be taken seriously and addressed.”

The issues are taken seriously, and it’s why there are not substantial problems in Pima County and elsewhere.

Election fraud isn’t the problem. Steve Christy is.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side