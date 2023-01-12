 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Egg prices

  • Comments

Today’s article about the new Arizona law requiring a decrease in the inhumanity of corporate farming rules that will now require a whole square foot of space per hen for her egg-laying lifespan was a scare tactic from Big Egg. The headline ‘New egg rule will hatch higher prices’ threatens egg eaters with a whopping $2.71 to $8.79 per year in potential increased costs brought on by the new luxurious space requirements. As if these birds were minimum wage workers hedging for another buck an hour. Big Egg went on to speculate about potential increased costs due to culling for Avian influenza. We are aware, Big Egg, that overcrowding makes flocks vulnerable to disease and wonder why you don’t carry an insurance policy for just such an event. We know that you make unimaginable profits on the backs of farmers, hens, and eaters alike. Stay strong Arizonans. You passed this law because of the unbelievable suffering imposed upon these glorious birds. Big Egg will be back with millions in marketing scare tactics to try to get you to reverse this law. Don’t be fooled again.

People are also reading…

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

Letter: Green Energy Needs Copper

I am writing to express my full support for Green Energy Needs Copper. The new American Battery Factory coming to Tucson is a fantastic opport…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: Arizona Bowl

Letter: Arizona Bowl

As an Ohio University alum, I sincerely hope whoever runs the Arizona Bowl here in Tucson consider not using Barstool Sports for future teleca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News