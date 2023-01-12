Letter: Egg prices

Today’s article about the new Arizona law requiring a decrease in the inhumanity of corporate farming rules that will now require a whole square foot of space per hen for her egg-laying lifespan was a scare tactic from Big Egg. The headline ‘New egg rule will hatch higher prices’ threatens egg eaters with a whopping $2.71 to $8.79 per year in potential increased costs brought on by the new luxurious space requirements. As if these birds were minimum wage workers hedging for another buck an hour. Big Egg went on to speculate about potential increased costs due to culling for Avian influenza. We are aware, Big Egg, that overcrowding makes flocks vulnerable to disease and wonder why you don’t carry an insurance policy for just such an event. We know that you make unimaginable profits on the backs of farmers, hens, and eaters alike. Stay strong Arizonans. You passed this law because of the unbelievable suffering imposed upon these glorious birds. Big Egg will be back with millions in marketing scare tactics to try to get you to reverse this law. Don’t be fooled again.