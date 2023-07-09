If a thief stole your wallet with $100 would you call the police? I would.

So who do we call when we’ve been robbed by our former Republican Governor and AZ Republican-controlled legislature? They took $194 million dollars of our tax dollars to build -- and then remove -- an ill-conceived container wall at our southern border.

This wasteful wall cost each and every one of Arizona’s 7.3 million residents more than $26. For a family of four, that's $106 that could have bought 20+ rotisserie chickens or Happy Meals.

Angry your money was used for a political stunt? Want to avoid getting ripped off in the future? Then vote! Make sure everyone you know is registered to vote and casts their ballots in the next election. We only need to oust one MAGA-mayhem-Republican from the AZ Legislature to end their control. Vote to stop wasting our tax dollars on culture wars and political theater.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley