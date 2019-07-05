I oppose the Recommended Alternative route described in the Tier 1 DEIS for Interstate 11.
To build the freeway there requires that a significant amount of beautiful natural environment will have to be destroyed.
This and the presence of this ugly structure will diminish the area's natural beauty.
This will impact the tourist trade and thus many other businesses as well.
And in some ways – from my perspective – the worst impact of all may be the very major impact it cannot help but have on wildlife, my desert buddies I like to visit in this beautiful quiet area. It just won't be the same.
The Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection has done an excellent job of explaining why this proposed route is a very bad Idea. So rather than continue with a lengthy comment I will state that I wholeheartedly endorse their findings.
Jack Strasburg
Southeast side
