Without the Arizona Daly Star’s exposure of Tucson Faith Christian Church (April 2 edition) this cult and its leaders’ tax schemes might never have seen the light of day. UofA has evidently ignored cult recruitment across campus for years. Now we know about its tax-free Mt Lemmon luxury leadership compound. It was horrifying to learn of infant and child abuse being promoted.
Please keep this reporting up until university administrators and local government authorities act on this abusive entity that is masquerading as a church.
Pam Patton
Midtown
