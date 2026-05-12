I just witnessed a terrible bicycle encounter at University and Euclid. An older man on a bicycle, after the light turned green, was crossing the street and a car sped through the stop light and hit him without slowing down or swerving.The car kept going without stopping to assist the man laying on the ground in pain and shock.

This in my mind was no accident. People choose to drive impaired enjoying their high or choose breaking laws to get there faster. These are conscious decisions. Personal decisions like these are too often made in our society where it is more about me than us. Decisions like these should have consequences.

My wife and I always look both ways when proceeding on the green light especially when on a bicycle. We recommend this precaution to all in Tucson.

linda smalley

Midtown