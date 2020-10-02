Letter: Old Tucson Studios Revisited

Efforts to revive Old Tucson Studios starts with rebuilding sets lost in the fire. All building from 1996 should be dismantled. Those building could be utilized elsewhere, but I stress history should out-way the "contemporary".
Some may argue blasphemy. "A rebuilt set lack authenticity." Western movies are romanticized. Old Tucson was fabricated from an "authentic" 1860s downtown. It's NOT authenticity but juxtaposition.
I feel I'm in the minority to say Old Tucson's 300 plus movie history is far more important than filming an movies ever again. It's not impossible, but it's not resourceful. It should remain a Theme Park experience protecting the historical aesthetics.
Cedar Fair should consider Old Tucson Studios. Why Cedar Fair? They're not Disney, but Disney people work for them. Most importantly they Own Knott's Berry Farm. There efforts to protect the historical presence of their park while keeping relevant with their community is exactly what Tucson needs. This means not only jobs and tourism but the reduction of the dreaded words "Who's Bob Shelton?"
Michael Hemphill
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!