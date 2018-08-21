I was a canvasser for Fieldworks asking people in Arizona who were registered voters to sign the petition for the solar energy initiative. I live in Flagstaff and this is where I collected signatures. The first day I collected about 93 signatures and my team leader told me I had collected more than any other canvasser in the state. I was proud of my effort.
It was not a complicated issue. Do you want to have Arizona get more of its energy from renewable sources or fossil fuels? I rejected many citizens who were not sure they were registered. But I signed all who said they were registered voters in various counties. I deceived no one on the issue and made an honest attempt to gather valid signers.
Charles Glaser
Flagstaff
