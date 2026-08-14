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If I did the math correctly on the home tax credit error JoAnna Mendoza is trying to correct with Pima County officials, she saved $800 in property taxes since 2024.

Get the gallows ready; stoke the fires and let’s burn this incorrigible politician.

I mean the current administration has nary a blemish on the backgrounds of misdeeds for their members.

There must be more…perhaps Mendoza also pilfered the collection plate at church, or ate a few grapes while shopping for produce as grocery prices soar to astronomical levels.

Thank goodness the Arizona Republic heralded her criminal activities, which she honestly admitted to and is rectifying. I think the Republic should dig further.

What if she’s listed in some file somewhere for

urging her constituents to mask during the pandemic?

Yes, by all means we must weed out corruption from our public officials.

And I was so pleased to see this little nugget land on the front page of the Star. Let’s get her!!!!!

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side