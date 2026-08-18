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If Karl Marx put on a red MAGA hat and promised a tax cut, MAGAs would vote for him. Biggs is playing a shell game with voters, proposing to cut one tax and increase another. It’s going to bite him. 30 years of Republican majority in AZ legislature proves they can't manage 5th grade math.

Biggs blamed Hobbs for the budget shortfall of $2b. But it was the Ducey flat tax that tanked the coffers, hitting Hobbs in 2024. 70% of the cuts went to those earning more than $200k. Then the REPUBLICAN legislature forgot about 50,000 students already in private school in the ESA estimate. Add $350 million to the shortfall. AZ can’t afford to continue with this incompetence. So flip the legislature.

And Keep Hobbs. Biggs and MAGA congressmen let the Don raise prices with tariffs, start a war that hiked fossil fuel prices, and cut health care. Next? He’ll tell us about election fraud, another sign of desperation. We can do better.

Cindy Doklan

Midtown