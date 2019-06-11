Tucson is fortunate to be served by Amtrak's Sunset Limited/Texas Eagle passenger train with service to New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago and small and large cities in between. It's a relaxing way to travel and see the scenery without the TSA hassel and overbooked flights. You have a beautifully restored downtown depot with excellent agents.
If you haven't taken the train or if it's been a long time since your last trip, book your ticket now. The long-distance network trains are being threatend to be replaced with shorter regional routes which will be mainly in the eastern part of the country.
The Sunset Limited is a tri-weekly train each direction and needs to be upgraded to daily service which will make it easier to schedule, increase ridership and relieve traffic on the congested Interstate 10 highway.
You can help save the trains by writing your Congressional Representatives and Senators.
For more information go to AllAboardArizona.org and railpassengers.org
Roger Clark
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.