I was very moved by Mr Chester’s Father’s Day opinion piece. It was so poignant that it almost brought me to tears. This is what I have been struggling with telling my daughter about our relationship.

I remember my one and only letter from my father when I was away at college. He was a hard working man, an Irishman of his time not expressing emotions. In the letter he opened up to me about our lives and how proud he was of me and knew I would excel in the business world. After I graduated from college, we became much closer because he had retired and had time for family that he didn’t have while working. Now that I am retired, I have more time to spend with my family and my daughter and I have become closer.