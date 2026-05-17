Numerous publications are following oil futures as the war with Iran proceeds. They’ve noted significant activity in the market just before Trump makes announcements about the status of negotiations or conflict – a sign of insider trading. These insiders have gotten hundreds of millions of dollars from their trades. Given that the most likely perpetrators of this illegal activity are members of the administration or their hangers-on, what is the probability that they’ll be investigated? Remember, Trump’s DOJ has de-emphasized enforcement of white-collar crime.