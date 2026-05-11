Trump is one cheeseburger away from the after life.

Trump loves cheese burgers from fast food places along with diet soda. He is a victim of a bad diet and he is functionally deaf ! He does not listen to anyone and does not read.

Diet and functional deafness can contribute significantly to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Many Americans older than Trump continue participating and helping our country.

Their efforts and wisdom and actions are needed by all.

Pat Bannon

East side