Trump hand picked a painter who had worked for him to repair and paint the lincoln memorial pool and said it would cost 1.8 million dollars. After a little time the cost spiraled upward to 13 million dollars and the contract was awarded without the competitive bid which is allegedly required. That Trump bypassed the compulsive part is not surprising since he pays no attention to rules of law and always rewards his friends who remain true to him. No real reason for the giant upward swing of the cost though to you and I 13 million dollars seems enough to paint all the pools in Washington DC. Its simply another humdrum day in the crooked politics world of our crazy president.