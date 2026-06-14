A recent breaking report reveals that Trump has made, during his presidency, 59,564 false claims. That is 108 falsehoods a day. Obviously I can't vouch for the validity of this study but if its even close it reveals a human who lies almost constantly. You or I couldn't make a decision to begin lying every day and match this amount of lying. What kind of a person cannot, or will not, tell the truth when a lie serves his purpose better? And this person holds the office considered to be the most powerful in the world. Someone, somewhere, somehow deliver us from this senile idiot.