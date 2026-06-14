A recent breaking report reveals that Trump has made, during his presidency, 59,564 false claims. That is 108 falsehoods a day. Obviously I can't vouch for the validity of this study but if its even close it reveals a human who lies almost constantly. You or I couldn't make a decision to begin lying every day and match this amount of lying. What kind of a person cannot, or will not, tell the truth when a lie serves his purpose better? And this person holds the office considered to be the most powerful in the world. Someone, somewhere, somehow deliver us from this senile idiot.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.