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The Gordie How International Bridge, connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was supposed be open by now. The $6.4 billion dollar, eight year project, totally financed by Canada, has been held up because of Trump demands.

The only other bridge connecting the two cities, the Ambassador Bridge, owned by Mathew Moroun, makes about $60 million a year in fees. The Howe Bridge will take traffic, and income, from the Ambassador Bridge.

Reasons Trump gave for his actions were: Canada not using American steel, Canada making a trade deal with China, he wants US to own half the bridge, despite the fact that Canada paid for it and disagreements over tariffs.

Not mentioned was Moroun donating a MILLION DOLLARS to Trump’s super pac. While negotiations continue, the Ambassador Bridge and Moroun, make about $164,000 per day. Coincidence? Probably? Maybe? Who knows?

Any chance the Ambassador Bridge and Moroun get a cut from the revenues of the Howe Bridge? No way! Well, maybe? Who Knows

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke