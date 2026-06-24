This weekend, Representative Dan Goldman of New York State, with his daughter, used the restroom in the Poetica Coffee Shop in New York City, then bought a coffee. Later, the owner of the shop posted “he noted Goldman was in the shop, but that we don’t serve racist, fascists, homophobes, genocide enables, or anyone in between. Sadly, we did not recognize you or we would have refused service”. Really! In 2026. I thought this type of action stopped years ago in the deep South when Negros were refused a variety of services. If this is what Zoran Mamdani and Democrat Socialists with TDS bring us, we should be alarmed. Unfortunately, for loon Democrats, this is just another logical step in gaining political control. All of us must decide if this is the direction we want our country to evolve to, let alone wondering if we are on the acceptable side of the issues. Always remember, the decisions we make today can lead to unwanted ramifications so choose carefully.