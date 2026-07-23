Re: July 19 letter by Steven Ruetz. He is voting for Juan Ciscomani because they both have daughters and don't want "men" in womens' locker rooms. The number of transexuals in college sports is 7 out of 500,000 - .0014%. The miniscule number of trans athletes have become the scapegoat target of Republican politicians, whose blind allegiance to a mentally unstable, unpopular president has become more and more desperate. It's surprising that the fathers of these daughters are not up in arms over the Trump coverup of the Epstein scandal - egregious pedophile sexual misconduct cases that warrant extreme outrage, exposure and accountability of perpetrators. Crickets from Juan on this matter.