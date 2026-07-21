The Democratic Socialists of American plans a platform update calling for eliminating the Senate and replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by Congress. Interestingly, any Democratic Socialist who is elected as a Senator or Representative must take an oath that starts as follows: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against………”. How is that going to work? If you take the oath, the Constitution calls for duly elected President, Senate, and defines the responsibility of the Supreme Court and how the Supreme Court judges are to be elected. Also, the Constitution provides the clearly defined mechanism to alter the Constitution. If the oath taken by each of our Representatives and Senators is not adhered to, is that treason punishable by death?