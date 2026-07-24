New Jersey just discovered that 6,600 illegal aliens were registered to vote and 400 actually did. But obviously, there is no voter fraud. If this can happen in New Jersey, is it happening in other states. How can you be sure it is not happening? It could not happen in New Jersey but it did. Could this be a legitimate reason this nation needs voter ID as proof of citizenship? According to our liberal friends, there is no voter fraud but the facts indicate there is. Is it only the tip of the iceberg? We only know if we look, an anathema to our liberal friends.