As an American Jew I call shame on AIPAC for doing Trump's bidding by mixing into the Kentucky Congressional Race to support Trump's endorsed candidate by pouring millions of dollars into a negative advertisement campaign against the incumbent Thomas Massie. Why? Because Massie had the chutzpah to refuse to give total allegiance to Trump and disagreed publicly. This is not consistent with AIPAC's mission. And even more importantly, it is not Jewish. If you contribute to AIPAC is this the cause you had in mind?