Today, Norway is richer than the United States in per-capita wealth thanks to its discovery of oil and gas in the Norwegian controlled Continental Shelf. Norway manages their oil and gas by acting as owner through a national energy company and transferring profits into a sovereign wealth fund for long-term security. This wealth fund is currently worth $2.2 trillion which is invested in stocks throughout the world. It funds much of the costs associated with health care, education and retirement and the fund keeps growing. It will continue to fund future generations to come. Compare that to the wealth distribution in the United States and the division of our country between the rich and poor. Norway is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system of government. Power is divided between the executive, legislative and judicial branch. Currently, the U.S. model reflects greed, ignorance and failure to adhere to the Constitution.