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LINDSEY GRAHAM DIED IN 2018

There was once an admirable Graham, a Senator who married himself to fellow veteran and best buddy, John McCain. So willing were they to work across the aisle, that the likes of a Hillary and Biden would consider them friends.

This Graham, the chief defender of democracy who labeled Trump “unfit for office…a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” ceased to exist. NOT as the pundits suggest, when Trump was elected in 2016, but two years later when his courage was buried in an Annapolis casket, alongside his buddy’s body.

Richard Kimball

Midtown