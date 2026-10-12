Fulsome thanks to Bruce Johnson for his LTE 10/7/26 "I gotta vent" for excoriating the shamefull and indefensible behavior of the news media and people of this country toward President Joe Biden. All true: the "threats insults and humiliation" directed to his wife and children. All true: the screaming press jackels' attacks, "24/7 being drawn and quartered, every sentence dissected, constantly pressured to do this or that, without an ounce of moral support.".