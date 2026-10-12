Fulsome thanks to Bruce Johnson for his LTE 10/7/26 "I gotta vent" for excoriating the shamefull and indefensible behavior of the news media and people of this country toward President Joe Biden. All true: the "threats insults and humiliation" directed to his wife and children. All true: the screaming press jackels' attacks, "24/7 being drawn and quartered, every sentence dissected, constantly pressured to do this or that, without an ounce of moral support.".
Honest people rember all of that scurrilous, undeserved treatment, Too bad Mr. Trump hasn't had to face any of that from a fawning, pusillanimous press and public.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.