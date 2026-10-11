The letter "November election" provided a window into the fantasy world of MAGA. It made me ponder what it's like for the 30% going through the world wearing virtual reality goggles. The author tells us how Trump "works every day" - meaning when he's not sleeping through meetings and getting with Natalie over the next AI/photoshop project, like depicting the Obamas as apes ? Yes, he's working very hard - to enrich himself and his family at every turn, at our expense. The letter writer claims that Democrats in Washington "meekly do whatever the leaders say". Take off the goggles! No bigger silent sheep exist in Washington than the Republicans. The president has told Republicans to "cheat like hell" to prevail in November. Such integrity! He's told Iran to go ahead and nuke LA and San Diego. Incredibly, MAGAs seem able to ignore such displays of severe derangement. Worry about your freedom? Ask those citizens killed by ICE, who lost a lot more than their freedom. Just another day in Trump land.