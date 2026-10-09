My Catholic Church has been on the wrong side of moral, ethical, and spiritual life and culture many times. From the Crusades, Spanish Inquisition, slavery and anti-colonialism, anti-Semitism, clerical abuse cover-up, and yes, Trump Ver. 1 and 2., clergy and the Church has just plain been wrong, out of step, and dangerously close to past historical infractions. Our Church has NOT been the champion of 'your tired, poor, and huddled masses' the past 10 years. Shame on us! Please, please Catholic leadership and parishioners, see the vision of the corrupt and non-christian current administration's actions. Provide the direction to 60 million Catholics in the United States to morality and the Catholic norms that Pope Francis has directed us. I applaud and embrace the separation of church and state but also espouse the power of the homily pulpit and pastoral consult. Please fellow Catholics be the change Pope Francis asked us to be.