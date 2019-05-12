In the past several months there has been a lot of discussion about how to solve the problem of asylum seekers coming to our southern border. One idea floated recently is that the United States should reduce foreign aid to countries in Central America where the asylum seekers come from. The idea is that reducing foreign aid to poor countries will force them to work to reduce crime and violence. Unfortunately, this strategy will not solve the problems in poor countries but will make things worse.
The Borgen Project is a non-profit foundation whose mission is to help fight poverty and hunger around the world. A third approach is to support legislation in the US Congress to help alleviate poverty. They collect statistics about poverty and compare how much-developed countries spend on foreign aid. If you look at the statistics it is clear that helping poor countries and providing help to people living in poverty helps everyone.
William Ellis
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.