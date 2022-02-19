Fitz's Opinion: Arizona addresses the challenges facing public education that it created

To add to our pride, Arizona’s schools are shy about 2,000 educators who worked here briefly, learned their lesson and skedaddled as fast as they could to greener pastures named “Anyplace but this Godforsaken Wasteland” leaving our schools struggling to wrangle new teachers, or should we say suckers, willing to be a political piñata every budget cycle.

And to take a vow of poverty.

And to be yoked like beasts of burden by their culture-war-crazed overseers with mind-boggling regulations and endless runs at muzzling speech in their classrooms.

And now the herd famed for daily dropping their odoriferous bills onto the floor of our statehouse has some bad news and some good news for y’all.

The bad: As of Friday they were itching to cut the $1.2 billion dollars owed public ed with every single R in the House voting to slash public ed’s lifeline. It’s a cliffhanger in the Senate. That’d mean more layoffs, more programs butchered, more school closings and celebratory hootenannies at state Republican Party Headquarters.

They stripped the meat off public education’s bones years ago. Now they want to suck out the marrow.