Racial attack
at UA a disgrace
Re: the Sept. 14 article “Two undergrads held in what’s described as racial assault on black UA student.”
This is a disgrace. The accused men over 18 years old should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There should be no tolerance for this assault, especially a racially motivated one.
I am curious about where these racists are from (their hometown) before they came to the UA.
Mark Holley
Downtown
Pass a red-flag law
and start buybacks
Congress needs to pass background checks on all gun sales and a strong red-flag law. I would consider this to be a minimum accomplishment.
Sen. Martha McSally, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, gun regulation needs to be much more comprehensive. Outlaw all large-capacity magazines. Outlaw ammunition that automatic rifles and handguns use. Outlaw the ammunition that is so very destructive to the human body. Outlaw ammunition that was developed for war. Ban the sale of automatic weapons, handguns and rifles. Initiate buybacks of these weapons.
Action on gun regulation is so very long overdue. Many, many people have been needlessly killed. Prevent more mass shootings. Our leaders in Congress have the power. They must legislate now, and save lives.
Susie Trujillo
Foothills
Ditching of GOP primary is an act of cowardice
What we saw this week was the second act of political cowardice from the Arizona Republican Party. The first of course was to select Martha McSally to serve in the remainder of Sen. John McCain’s term after she had been rejected by Arizona voters. Cindy McCain or Meghan McCain would have been the more logical and honest choice.
But the second act is even more heinous, and that is to deny Republicans their franchise in the form of a Republican presidential preference primary. There is room in the Republican Party for disagreement with the current administration and that voice should be heard no matter how uncomfortable the sound may be.
There are three very qualified candidates vying for the nomination, at least more qualified than the incumbent was when he announced his run in Trump Tower. Arizona’s Republicans should be allowed to make the choice. What Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican Party in Arizona are doing is, in effect, silencing Arizonans’ voices and disenfranchising them. Restore the primary.
Louis Jordan
Northwest side
Rural areas need
VA clinics, too
Re: the Sept. 18 opinion piece “Our nation’s veterans deserve better than ‘Medicare for All.’”
As a Marine Vietnam veteran that uses the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a health-care resource, I was confused by Frank Antenori’s article, on Sept. 18, about the loss of benefits for U.S. veterans if “Medicare for All” is implemented. If anything, veterans will benefit once they are on Medicare, as I have. My wife and I were in Michigan this past summer and visited a buddy that had to move to the Lower Peninsula because the VA in the UP (Upper Peninsula) had closed.
I want to thank Mr. Antenori for his service to our country. I stand with him that our veterans should never be forgotten. But it is not productive to be supportive of an issue that is based in fear.
I noticed by your bio, Mr. Antenori, that you also served in the Arizona Legislature. Let’s, you and I, get together and increase the VA clinics in Arizona, in the rural areas.
David McCarty
Northwest side
Pima supervisors
picking our pockets
Just received my yearly property tax statement. As usual my taxes have increased, this year by more than $100. We in Pima County pay the highest property taxes in the state. Is anyone else outraged by this?
Our county administrator is the second highest paid for his position in the country! That is not a misprint, the country! What can you point to in Pima County that justifies his salary? The Pima County Board of Supervisors continuously vote to raise our taxes yearly.
Many of us subsist on fixed incomes! Some supervisors run for office unopposed every single election and every single year they pick our pockets in the way of increased taxes. Is anyone asking why? We subsidize mismanagement of our county. I am a Democrat and I want them out! Stop voting for these inept supervisors because they align themselves with your party. We deserve better!
Michael Morris
East side
Honor a ‘Legendary Teacher’ with a tribute
Letters to the Editor is a wonderful forum for healthy debate on national and local issues impacting our lives. This letter focuses on one issue that I doubt brings any debate or disagreement. Teachers make a difference in the lives of their students.
Please help promote the vital role teachers play in our lives by celebrating National Legendary Teacher Day on Thursday, Sept. 26. Contact your legendary teacher and share your reasons why they are your legendary teacher. It is a small investment in your time to recognize the huge investment your legendary teacher made in you. I also encourage you to share your legendary teacher tribute at www.legendaryteacher.com/tribute
Nicholas Clement
Northwest side
Profit motive a killer in health care
Re: the Sept. 18 guest opinion “Our nation’s veterans deserve better than ‘Medicare for All’.”
As a veteran, I appreciate his support for veterans’ access to appropriate health care. However, having worked in both military and civilian hospitals, I believe care in (single payer) DoD/VA facilities is above-average. Having doctors motivated to serve their patients, not enriching themselves, makes a difference in the quality and cost of care.
The United States health-care system is widely known as the highest cost and lowest performing in the industrialized world. Almost any other system would be better and cheaper. So, why not look at other models? Because those who profit from this system fight to keep it!
With some doctors gaming the system (and all avoiding malpractice claims), insurance companies minimizing their costs, drug companies rewarding shareholders not patients, lawyers on TV ads, our system is plagued by profiteers. Also, “computerized” medicine is crowding out patient-centered care.
We can do better for our vets, and everyone else. We will, when Congress has the same health care as everyone else.
Mark Day
East side
Too bad Democrats
don’t have an answer
I love this section of the paper; it gives us all an opportunity to express our opinions. Do we really know what we are in for if Donald Trump is reelected? He has hired and fired more people that I can ever recall in his short time in office. Most of these people were on the other side of the issues they were supposed to be defending when they were appointed.
I am aware that the economy is doing fairly well right now, but will this be sustained with the tariff situation and the problematic concerns of our allies? It is a shame that the Democrats do not have an answer to the Republican Party because their usual status quo is not going to be of any use in 2020.
Don Lodico
Foothills