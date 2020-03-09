Letters to the Editor

Democratic Party
should support Sanders
The 2020 election is about dictatorship versus democracy, not socialism versus capitalism. It is a contest between impeached President Trump, whose self-interest and abuse of power have made revolution at the ballot box a critical necessity, and Bernie Sanders, the only presidential candidate to recognize and fight for the fundamental and difficult choice the times demand.
A patriot like Bernie Sanders who is leading that revolution for all the people of this country, should be supported by the party of the people, the Democratic Party. Instead, every effort is made by establishment Democrats to find safety on some middle road — any middle road — with a Mike Bloomberg or a Joe Biden or whomever the party elite believe can destroy Bernie’s chances of nomination. Bernie is electable with full support from the Democratic party. Our choice, win a revolution at the ballot box or succumb to a Trump dictatorship.
John Trainor
Marana
What really counts in November
With all the focus on the presidential campaign and the unrealistic promises of several candidates, voters must know that under our system, the Senate rules more than the president.
There are many Republican senators who, despite the law and their jurors oath, voted not to convict President Trump of an impeachable offense to which he publicly confessed, in seats to be voted on this year.
None of them deserve to be back. Mitt Romney was right. It has been Senator Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus that contrived to end “change we can believe in,” deprived Democrats of a Supreme Court seat, blocked every House bill that does not fit his interests, and maintains the right-wing grip on our tax code and appropriations.
No president has the power to remove or circumvent McConnell. He must lose his majority. He should lose his seat. The president controls appointments to about 2,500 top jobs. The Senate controls the rest. The Senate majority is the big prize, not the Oval Office.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Nevada caucus
was well-covered
Thank you for your reporting on Bernie Sanders’ win in the Nevada caucus, at the time cementing his front-runner status.
It was great to get such a complete report including where all the Democratic presidential candidates are. The clear color photos of each of the candidates is really appreciated for giving a sense of where each candidate is in this race. I look forward to your coverage of newsworthy events because I know the full story will be there with accurate information.
Catherine Friederich
West side
American voters
do not like socialists
Of all the Democratic candidates, Bernie Sanders is by far the easiest for President Trump to beat, because of Sanders’ claim of being a socialist. The only country in the world that is socialist is North Korea. Even China and Russia, formerly socialist countries, have accepted capitalism.
Since then, China has become the second largest economy in the world.
Virtually all socialist political parties in other countries have changed their names to labor parties. The last Western country to practice socialism was Great Britain. It gave it up about 60 years ago, because it was inefficient and impractical. So Democratic primary voters, wake up and do not vote for Sanders. I personally like most of what Sanders is proposing, but that does not mean I would vote for him.
C. Carl Pegels
Marana
‘Medicare for All’ means more choice, not less
In her Feb. 24 letter, “US must guard itself against socialism,” Joan Brown writes, “We want freedom to choose our own doctors at an affordable cost to us.” I agree. Under the current system of private insurance we are forced to choose doctors and hospitals who are in constantly changing networks. If one doctor at an “in-network” hospital is “out of network” we can receive enormous bills!
This is why I support “Medicare for All.” Under such a program there will be a single payer, but free choice of providers. People will be able to choose any doctor or hospital or other provider at no out-of-pocket cost.
Joshua Freeman, M.D.
North side
Anti-Muslim sentiment
shown through Trump
KUAT’s PBS news report on Feb. 24 showed President Trump physically as well as politically embracing India’s radical nationalist Hindu leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has dedicated himself to anti-Muslim programs. What was omitted was that India’s Muslim population of nearly 215 million equals two-thirds of America’s population, only 14% of India’s total population.
Still, anti-Muslim sentiment binds persons like Modi and Trump. Ironically, Trump and his wife were shown in front of the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site built by a Muslim ruler in memory of his wife in the 17th century.
The architects were Muslim, many from Persia, known today as Iran. So Trump is celebrating his crusade against Islam and Iran by being pictured before a Muslim monument built by Persians. What a guy!
He is either totally sincere or totally ignorant. In any case, it fits perfectly for an American population that knows little about non-Western history today.
Charles D. Smith, professor emeritus of Middle East/Islamic history
North side
Many Catholics still confused about voting
Responses to my editorial, “Gerson confused,” show that many Catholics are still confused about their Catholic voting responsibilities. According to Eternal Word Television Network’s Catholic Catechism for Voters by Fr. Stephen F. Torraco, Ph.D. of theology, “If a political candidate supported abortion, or any other moral evil, such as assisted suicide and euthanasia, it would not be morally permissible for you to vote for that person. Moral evils such as abortion, euthanasia and assisted suicide are examples of a disqualifying issue ... regardless of their position on other matters.”
Similarly, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Voting Guidelines, #34 states, “A Catholic cannot vote for a candidate who favors a policy promoting an intrinsically evil act, such as abortion, euthanasia, assisted suicide.”
So clearly the USCCB and the EWTN agree that Catholics who vote for candidates who support intrinsic evil are committing a grave moral evil.
Robert Kumza
SaddleBrooke
Ask real experts about health care in Canada
Re: the March 2 article “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised.”
Shame on you for printing this, it is a clumsy attempt to influence Americans views on political issues.
I am a Canadian and a retired federal judge living for the winter in Arizona and watching your politics with great interest. I was formerly a medical malpractice attorney and my daughter is a physician.
Your readers should be informed that the article is a political piece full of superficial tripe.
Your readers might prefer some objective opinions that they can easily Google.
The author talks about Canadians going to the U.S. to avoid wait times. There is no doubt some do, but I can assure you people in Canada are not dying in waiting rooms. I have many friends who spend winter in the states and they all come home for health care. One is a medical specialist who flies home each month just to keep his coverage intact.
Dan Ferguson
Oro Valley
Schumer disgraces himself, the Senate
Dear Sen. Chuck Schumer,
To your growing list of failures of judgment, you must now add direct threats of physical harm to two justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.
You must also add the lie, spoken by you directly through the camera to the citizens of New York, to the citizens of all the other states and to millions of undocumented individuals, that you really intended to threaten your colleagues with dire political consequences for defending the lives of unborn babies.
Further, you have insulted the Brooklyn-born by suggesting your words were the product of “blunt speaking” and not the direct threat you actually uttered.
I believe your list is now long enough to require your resignation from the Senate and the enjoyment of a comfortable, tax-payer funded retirement.
David Lyddon
West side