Letters to the Editor

To my fellow citizens
To my fellow citizens who are conservative and practice their beliefs with integrity, you are a blessing to America. To my fellow citizens who are liberal or progressive, and strive to improve society for all of us, we are better off because of your efforts.
To those who traffic in lies and falsehoods for personal advantage, who hypocritically mislead those who trust them, who enabled president Donald Trump through deceit to promote their personal political ambitions, knowingly participated in the toxic lie that Mr. Trump won the election and voted to disenfranchise and set aside the election outcome undoing democracy, you deserve scorn.
You share responsibility for the indecency and desecration of our democracy that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, and you share responsibility for the damage done by this president. America deserves better — you have failed us and failed to protect our nation!
Keith Shelman
Midtown
Turn and face the strange
I first registered as a Republican. Shortly after 2000, I became uncomfortable with my party and considered changing my affiliation until a letter from a Democrat wrote of how unhappy he was and was thinking of becoming a Republican. I chuckled and decided it was more important how I voted than my registration.
When Mr. Trump entered the ring, I said, “The Republican Party will not endorse him.” I was wrong!
I said, “The American people will not vote for a foul-mouthed man who mocks people, brags about groping women and shooting someone on a crowded street without losing a vote.” I was wrong!
After 58 years, I became a Democrat because I did not want my name sullied by association. I suggested we pray for our country. My friends replied, “Well, we needed a change.”
My friends have been successful. There certainly have been changes.
Garnet Schilt
Northwest side
Vaccinating Tucson’s seniors
As we come to the time for vaccinating seniors, why not use senior mobile home parks, of which there are many in Tucson. Most have club houses which could provide space for registration, vaccine stations and room for people to wait as they are observed for reactions.
Many have activities directors and resident associations which could provide back up services. A shuttle service using golf carts could be provided to get residents who need a ride to the club house.
We all need to work together to defeat this virus.
Robert L. Kuyper
East side
Trump is a clear
and present danger
Trump should resign, be impeached, or be taken out of office using the 25th Amendment. Get rid of the Republican statesmen and women who are equally responsible in their complicit behavior to object to our fair election. I was and am racked with horror and disgust as I watched our president incite and instruct the mob to march to the the Capitol.
The videos of the mob violating our capitol are frightening. The mob was endangering our lawmakers as they tried to do their duty of certification of the Electoral College. This incident highlights the two justice systems in America: One for whites and one for people of color.
Last summer in the small town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, there were more law enforcement on hand to oversee the peaceful demonstration of George Floyd’s murder than at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In Kenosha, 250 people were arrested. Contrast that to date that in D.C., where only 82 people have been arrested. Trump needs to go; 10 days is too long to wait. He is dangerous.
Sharon Winderl
Midtown
There’s a charge that fits rioters’ actions
The criminals who attacked our Capitol building are being charged with various crimes including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, theft of public money, property or records, theft of government property, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
You’ve got to be kidding me! The charges for all should be domestic terrorism — nothing less.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Impeach
Donald J. Trump
Not knowing how we can voice our deepest sorrow at the destruction at our nation’s Capitol building, my wife and I decided to write emails to all Arizona legislators this last Sunday afternoon. Perhaps others will follow our lead.
Our short note is as follows: “Madam/Sir: My wife and I, proud Arizona taxpayers, are so disgusted with Trump we simply cannot stay silent! We are emailing all Arizona legislators asking they vote to impeach this criminal. History will record his everlasting reputation as an unrivaled failure as a person and twice-impeached President. Thank you.”
This endeavor was made much easier by the list of state lawmakers in Sunday’s Daily Star Opinion Page. We all need to make our voices heard loud and clear. No destruction of government property necessary.
Robert Ryan
Midtown
I love Howard Fischer!
Re: the Jan. 10 article “Emergency powers, elections on Ariz. Legislature’s agenda.”
For years, I’ve admired Howard Fischer’s reporting on Arizona government and government officials. Mr. Fischer has been covering the statehouse, governor’s office and Arizona Supreme Court for more than 30 years through both Republican and Democratic administrations. He is a master at reporting objectively on shenanigans on both sides of the aisle, and he has the ability to explain complex issues without talking down to his readers. Those qualities, in and of themselves, are reasons enough to admire him.
But what I most appreciate is his ability to inject whimsy and humor into news stories without compromising the seriousness of his reportage. Case in point: the Jan. 10 front page story, which begins, “The 2021 legislative session is brought to you by the letter E.”
Thanks, Howie, for starting my Sunday with a smile.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Finchem partially
to blame for violence
Mark Finchem says he was there, but he says he didn’t go inside the Capitol building. He says he never engaged in the violence or looting. He says he isn’t responsible for the deaths.
But LD11 Rep. Finchem flew to D.C. after months of posting about the “stolen” election, with the express purpose of overturning the will of the American people. This is called sedition.
Mr. Finchem is famous all over the state as a conspiracy theorist who peddles voter suppression bills and far-right fringe theories. He feels no need to respond to constituents if they do not agree with him, instead name-calling and resorting to intimidation, eventually blocking people (myself included).
Like the president, Mr. Finchem is responsible for the violence because he helped to fuel it on social media. His attempts to overthrow the government disqualify him from holding public office, and he should be removed immediately.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Living the lie
in a world of truth
You have to be held responsible and pay a price for accepting and living a lie. If your actions are guided and based on a lie, you will undoubtedly act to the detriment of a social order based on truth.
Relationships will be unsatisfactory because they will be inauthentic. Actions and behavior cannot be left to reason alone, but rather the truth of our beliefs which guide our way of being must be weighed to do no harm, to either ourselves or others, together with the proper amount of empathy and compassion.
What passes for the honest truth needs be placed within our hearts and especially toward that of future generations.
George Alexander
Oro Valley
Moderates are done with this GOP
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently said, “Impeachment … will only divide our country more.”
Can anything be more divisive than ignoring the results of dead bodies on the Capitol floor? Republicans: If you really want something resembling national unity, it’s time to join the Congressional Democrats this week and pressure Donald Trump to resign or face being removed. Otherwise, some of you will have to pack your bags during the next election cycle and leave Washington.
The moderate and independent voters in America are fed up, and we’re here to stay.
Robert Robak
East side
First Amendment not meant to protect liars
Read the First Amendment. It says: “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”
I would like to know how this First Amendment protects the public lying, defamation and provocative comments of the president and other conspiratorial members of our government?
Their positions of authority should preclude them from making obviously false statements, knowing that many, who do not look to other sources for the truth, will believe what they hear. We need to stop using the First Amendment to argue that persons in public leadership have the liberty to lie.
Gina Buconocore
North side
Remove Finchem now
Re: the Jan. 10 article “After taking part in insurrection, Rep. Finchem needs to be removed.”
Tim Steller’s Sunday article is spot on! Arizona House Representative Mark Finchem (R-LD11) is a disgraceful and defiant public servant who needs to be immediately relieved from any Arizona office he currently holds. His participation with the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the legitimate results of a fair American election are treasonous.
His seditious actions resulted in the deaths of five Americans and serious injuries to 40 police officers at the U.S. Capitol. Elected officials need to be held accountable for their words, actions, lies and intolerance which threaten our democracy. As a former cop, Mark Finchem should be well acquainted with the importance of police barricades to prevent unlawful entry, protecting government property and avoiding curfew violations.
It is just a matter of time before the FBI rightfully comes knocking on his door. I am writing this letter as a retired U.S. Army Colonel who moved to Tucson in 1998 to work for the Arizona Department of Corrections and then spent 10 years working with veterans.
Terry Caldwell
SaddleBrooke
Problem solved
After all the chaos in our country’s capital, clearly supported by some of my elected officials at the state and federal level, I made a point of writing down their names so I could be sure not to vote for them in any future election. Then it occurred to me that I didn’t need to do that; all I needed to do was never vote for a Republican again. Problem solved!
Dan Nelson
Foothills