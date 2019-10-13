Partisans to the rescue!
Re: the Oct. 9 opinion “Facts don’t matter to partisans who are trying to take down Trump.”
I read Cal Thomas’ column expecting some new information or insights on President Trump’s current scandal. Instead, I heard the White House talking points regurgitated. The only new “facts” to me were references to communications between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others, including Robert Mueller.
Here are my facts, Mr. Thomas. I heard the summary of Mr. Trump’s call to the Ukranian President reported by my reliable news source (PBS). Trump was clearly asking a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political rival. If he was simply inquiring about corruption as some Republicans now claim, there was no need to mention Biden. I also heard a recording of Trump urging China to do the same thing. Here there was no pretense of concerns about corruption.
Unlike other conservative commentators (e.g., George Will) who can make critical observations about Trump, Thomas is simply a partisan.
Dale Keyes
Midtown
Has Trump read
the Constitution?
I doubt if Trump has ever read the Constitution. I studied it and taught it for 30 years. I feel that Trump doesn’t realize that when the framers set it up, they started with what they considered the most important branch, the legislature. This was to be two houses made up of regular citizens. Then they set up the executive branch and finally the court system. The framers feared a dictator; they had just fought a war of independence from George III.
Trump seems to think he has the right to act like a dictator. He bypasses Congress and signs executive orders. He seems at times to almost be at war with the rest of the government. The framers pictured the three branches of our government as being compatible, not at odds with each other.
Trump needs to read and understand the document. His time in office will be calmer.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
With allies like Trump, who needs enemies?
In exchange for Recep Erdogan enabling his new twin-tower project in Istanbul, Trump abandoned our brave friends, the Syrian Kurds, and violated our long-standing reputation for dependability and trust. As commander in chief, with no military experience or expertise, Trump ignored military and diplomatic advisors’ cautionary warnings not to withdraw our military support.
Turkey immediately invaded Syria: The Kurdish people are suffering and dying. This is just one more example of how Trump, at the expense of national security and our allies, exploits his position as president, breaking the law for personal gain. With a friend like Trump, who needs enemies?
Robert Swaim
East side
Anything for a photo op
Donald Trump is making the world safe for autocracy. Per himself he is “the greatest president in U.S. history,” and possesses “unmatched wisdom,” both unlikely claims. Trump does stand alone, however, in his fondness and support for dictators, especially if they can share a photo op. Not my insight, but that of John Bolton, former U.S. National Security Adviser and about as conservative as they come.
As Trump wrecks our security agencies, attacks the FBI and the CIA, he sees traitors where any sane person sees dedicated public servants. His split-second foreign policy decisions, made without information or expert advice, favor Putin’s interests above our own.
Over half the U.S. population favors impeachment, it is time for Republicans to join them.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side