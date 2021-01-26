Letters to the Editor

America needs to listen
History tells us that when a part of the populace feels as if they are not being heard, but are instead belittled and dismissed, they will scream to be listened to.
This can come in the form of throwing tea into a harbor, marching en masse across states to our national mall, taking over university administration buildings in protest, and destroying/tearing down neighborhood businesses and statues.
Rarely is the correct answer to these public cries to be heard more ridicule, name calling and censorship.
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
AZ GOP suffering
self-inflicted wounds
So the Arizona GOP has chosen to censure Doug Ducey, John McCain and Jeff Flake for thinking, rather than toeing the party line. It seems to me that weighing issues and options is essential to making decisions that leave one satisfied with their participation in the election process regardless of the outcome.
While I’d disagree with these three generally, kudos for their thoughtfulness in repudiating Donald Trump and his un-American minions.
The Arizona GOP must feel “it’s our way or the highway.” Or maybe Trump’s way or the highway? They are thumbing their noses at the basic principles of democracy.
Perhaps the Arizona GOP will continue down this path and damage the future of the party even further?
Here’s hoping!
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Biden’s deception becoming clear
Biden campaigned on uniting America and correcting policies. In the first week, he has:
- Killed thousands of jobs by terminating the Keystone pipeline, and border wall.
- Developed a stimulus plan that the CBO says will kill another 4 million jobs.
- Stopped the border wall, which will reduce wages of working people, and increase government spending
- Increased programs to try to effect warming, although, it is a problem bigger than man. This program will have the left fighting each other, since conversion to electricity will require gigantic increases in lithium production requiring gigantic amounts of new mines.
- Entertaining the idea of punishing political enemies.
This doesn’t sound like uniting the people or correcting government policies. People will have buyer’s remorse.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
The latest voter suppression attempt
House Bill 2369, introduced by Rep. Kevin Payne of Peoria, attempts to require a notarized signature on all Arizona mail-in ballots. Rep. Payne claims that he is introducing the bill because of emails from people “questioning whether all early ballots came from real voters.”
The doubt of these people is likely caused by claims by ex-President Donald Trump and his lawyers that mail-in ballots could not be trusted. These false claims began even before the Nov. 3, 2020, election and were amplified by certain news outlets and the internet. They were shown over and over in court filings to be groundless.
HB-2369 would have the effect of voter suppression, which I believe is the real intent of the bill. Voting in Arizona, whether in person or by mail, is the right of every registered voter. It is not limited only to those registered voters who have means to have their signature notarized. This bill should be opposed by all citizens of Arizona who want truly fair elections.
Robert White
Foothills
Steller won’t call out Dems’ hypocrisy
Re: the Jan. 24 article “Trump’s craven pardon shouldn’t get Bannon off the hook in Arizona.”
Tim Steller refers to a pardon by former President Donald Trump as “another abuse of the pardon power.” Perhaps true, but Mr. Steller will never be “guilty” of discussing abuse of impeachment powers, as the second Trump impeachment is underway and based on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s hatred of Trump.
In recent columns it seems Mr. Steller has been self-appointed to judge and jury.
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
Trump doesn’t deserve his entourage
Wow! 2021 has really started!
What an uplifting and proud sight all those thousands of flags were. They may not have been people, but you know each one represented such, and that fact must have really goaded Donald Trump as, tail between his legs, he ignominiously dragged himself off to his garish retreat in Florida.
At least Mike Pence had the common decency and commitment to protocol, to attend.
Trump’s even got Secret Service protection, which he doesn’t deserve.
It is stated this is provided — except to those who have been impeached and convicted! Plus he has protection to his extended 14-member family. And we are paying for it!
This is ludicrous. He should be stripped of this privilege. If he wants such, hire a private service. He can afford it. Or better still, have his Republican cronies in Florida pay for it.
Just shows what a conniving cheapskate he is — still screwing the average American even in “retirement.”
Shields Templar
Northwest side
AZ GOP not serious on protecting the unborn
The good voters of Arizona voted Democratic for both statewide, federal contests. Not to mention returning a Democratic majority to the House of Representatives. The Arizona GOP’s response, in the form of Rep. Walter Blackman from Snowflake and House Bill 2650, is an extreme bill that would criminalize women for exercising their constitutional rights.
Is it the AZ GOP’s goal to be irrelevant? Outlawing abortions would be just as effective as outlawing marijuana. Abortions have been happening for at least a thousand years and are going to continue for the next thousand, regardless of what government does or doesn’t do. If the GOP were serious about reducing abortions, they would propose doubling the Planned Parenthood budget.
Dave Bertagnoli
Northwest side
Don’t give in to domestic terrorists
To stop an impeachment trial because it could further divide the country is giving in to terrorists.
The group that attacked the Capitol are domestic terrorists connected to the most militant base of the Trump Party. Donald Trump created and leads the Trump Party. With his direction, love, and support he incited his militant base to attempt an insurrection at the capital.
That militant base is still out there. Trump is still out there. We must prosecute to send the message that we are not afraid of treating domestic terrorists any differently than other terrorists.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Northwest side
Biden voters get more than they bargained for
Suburban moms and dads: What were you thinking?
Amnesty for 11 million-plus undocumented persons?
Joe Biden puts Cesar Chavez’s bust in the Oval Office but doesn’t connect that Chavez was totally against undocumented. Chavez sent his army of union workers to beat them back!
While unemployment is at high levels, it’s the perfect time to water down the wage structure and increase job competition for your children. Chavez knew what undocumented immigration did to jobs!
Killing 12,000 union jobs by revoking Keystone Pipeline permit?
Is that your top priority for your new president?
Is that your top priority for your new president in the interest of unity?
Richard Barnes
East side
Improve the zoo within its existing footprint
I am horrified that plans for the Reid Park Zoo to annex and remove the Barnum Hill streams and duck pond using taxpayer money are moving ahead despite major public opposition. Had the description for the narrowly approved zoo improvements sales tax included anything about annexation it would not have passed.
Over 23,000 have signed a change.org petition opposing this destruction. Zoo administrators and Tucson’s elected leaders must listen and make improvements within the existing footprint of the zoo, perhaps by developing the parking area after constructing a multistory garage.
James Angel
Midtown
Sedition in plain sight
Sedition: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
If either party looks the other way as attempts are made to overthrow our government …
If six senators and 130 members of Congress get a pass for voting to overturn our elections …
If the right to vote is taken away from its voters …
Either our country dies or the political party espousing sedition and the right to vote dies.
Our democracy demands accountability, censuring and removal.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
UA Poetry Center makes Tucson a poetry center
Re: the Nov. 8 article “Poetry Center has become a diamond on the UA campus.”
Thank you for the informative article on the UA Poetry Center and its great library. Such a resource for our community! As someone who has led or founded at least three poetry organizations in Tucson, all with national connections and impacts, I am so aware of what a source, and a friendly source at that, the Poetry Center has been to creating a center for poetry in Tucson.
With Kore Press, Chax Press, POG: Poetry in Action, the Tucson Poetry Festival, and much more, including the UA Poetry Center, we have made Tucson a renowned center for all sorts of poetry practices, from the most traditional to the most innovative. The Poetry Center has helped so much!
In addition to its own stalwart programs, it has been a frequent collaborator with these other organizations, and with individual Tucson poets, in bringing, to Tucson great readings, performances, symposia and educational opportunities relating to poetry. May it remain such an open and active entity for years to come!
Charles Alexander
Midtown
Follow the science and explain the data
If you “follow the science” you need to explain the data. If you can’t, it’s just statistics. A correlation might exist. That could be simple coincidence, though, or even worse, lies and statistics.
Be especially suspicious when a politician talks about the science. Without doubt he doesn’t understand the underlying relationships. It’s likely just self righteous blather, like motherhood and apple pie. Officials can shape policy if the statistical odds are compelling.
But if they don’t comprehend the actual science, those self-styled experts still are guessing. Take it with a grain of salt.
Walter Ramsley
East side