Letters to the Editor

Case of Capt. Crozier
was handled poorly
Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, another of Mr. Trump’s “acting” appointees that likely couldn’t pass congressional muster, fired Capt. Brett Crozier for trying to save his ship and sailors. As a lifetime Republican and six-year Navy veteran, I think the administration took the low road.
Sixty-two years ago, with thousands of other sailors, we were required to stand in ranks with full exposure as our country tested 10-plus nuclear bombs at Enewetak Atoll nuclear test site, some less than 10 miles away.
No telling how many beside me experienced multiple bouts with cancer likely caused by that exposure, but we will never know. However we can know how many on the USS Theodore Roosevelt will die, become ill or pass on the virus, although cover-ups do happen.
The administration members sit in their nice office and “applaud the sacrifice of these brave military people” while never giving a thought to them being trapped under a yellow quarantine or black flag.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Waive mortgage, rent and utility payments
Here are some ideas so crazy they just might work: Banks and lenders forgive mortgages for two months; all landlords forgive rent (big and little) for two months. This can be done because all utility fees are forgiven for all payers for two months. If landlords and mortgage companies are not paying utilities either, it is kind of a wash.
Also entities like Netflix, cellphone companies, Amazon, could waive fees for two months. This would certainly alleviate the additional burden on small businesses and families, and most of the big companies can handle it. Restaurants, businesses in our malls could maybe afford to keep employees on to conduct reduced services and maybe some additional cleaning tasks.
The money the government is supposed to be sending (if you believe that) will go a lot further if mortgage, utilities and rents can be waived for two months.
Dinah Shumway
Sahuarita
We need public lands now more than ever
In these times of anxiety and struggling with the impacts COVID-19 is having on our economy, Arizonans are finding refuge in nature. Trails provide healthy exercise and inspiration within close proximity to home. One of the most important tools that has provided access to vital outdoor recreation spaces is the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
One of the LWCF’s greatest strengths is that it doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny; the funding comes entirely from offshore oil and gas royalties. It’s a promise to the American people to invest revenues from the depletion of one public resource to protect places we all benefit from and enjoy.
The Senate is poised to consider the Great American Outdoors Act this month, which will fully fund LWCF while addressing the maintenance backlog on public lands. Please join me in urging Arizona’s senators to vote in support of the Great American Outdoors Act.
Matthew Nelson
Three Points
Testing needed for those without symptoms
People who are being tested for COVID-19 are obviously and sadly stricken with a severe case of the virus. One man who was tested died before his positive result was received by his family. Why are we taking the precious few tests available and testing those who most likely have COVID? I am not so naive as to think that these untimely results are useful for statistical data, but that data is blatantly incorrect.
Those people who are asymptomatic carriers, which is probably the bulk of the remaining population, should be tested as this would not only give more accurate data as to who is infected, but keep us from having a full-blown repetition of what we are currently experiencing. The carriers need to be tested, isolated, and treated, hopefully with whichever current iteration of medicine has proven successful to keep the entire country safe.
Barbara Mongan
West side
Request an early ballot to protect your rights
The right to vote is fundamental to our country’s democracy. Elections are important, and the outcome of these elections has a direct impact on your life. The right of every citizen to participate in our democracy should be guaranteed. Don’t let COVID-19 or any other obstruction such as long lines at a polling place keep you from voting in the next election. Take action now.
The easiest way to ensure safe access to the upcoming primary and general-election ballot in Arizona is to request an early ballot. It is quick, easy and safe. Go to recorder.pima.gov and request a ballot by mail. You will be able to mail your completed ballot, deliver it in person or drop it off at any polling place on Election Day. Prepare yourself in advance of the election. If you or someone you know are not already registered to vote, register today. Let your voice be heard.
Susan Bickel
Foothills
Disturbing claim
of ‘absolute power’
The president refused to present the bad news of shutting things down, but he wants to be the one who gets credit for the good news opening things up, just like he wants his signature on stimulus checks. The president will, illegally, defund the WHO despite all its necessary work for our country and the world. Worse yet, the president declares that he has “absolute power.” Yes, if Obama, or George W, or Bill Clinton, or George H.W., or Ronald Reagan had declared for themselves “absolute power,” I would have been outraged. Yet 40% of Americans think this is just fine? I want to understand.
Tim Gove
Marana
Sudden reevaluation of ‘acceptable risks’
As COVID-19 rages, problems that have always lurked in the shadows of poverty are coming into the light and affecting wider swaths of our population. Unemployment may hit 20% during this pandemic.
Suddenly, joblessness is not someone else’s problem. It’s my problem. With unemployment comes loss of health insurance, a bad thing during a pandemic. As we shelter in place, the people we depend on the most, like grocery store workers and farm laborers, often do not make a living wage, do not have health insurance, and do not receive paid sick leave.
Too many Americans are one to two paychecks away from losing everything. For decades, our nation has considered this an acceptable risk. According to the World Economic Forum, COVID-19 is part of a pattern of “increasingly frequent epidemics that have coincided with globalization, urbanization and climate change.” Pandemics will happen again — maybe soon. Will we be ready? Or will we throw $1,200 band-aids at the problem and bail out corporations instead?
Alison Jones
Midtown
Mother Earth’s health
being put at risk, too
April is the month we celebrate Earth Day. With the COVID-19 health crisis, we realize how critical a healthy and safe environment is for all communities. Many Americans have pulled together to secure safety for themselves and others. This is such a positive example of how our country can make sacrifices to benefit all citizens. Just as the world is suffering from this terrible virus, the earth is also suffering from toxins in the air and water.
As a society, we must take climate change seriously. Mother Earth has provided us with a perfect ecosystem, but right now her health is at great risk, too. This November, let your representatives know, climate matters. Mother Earth matters. If her health fails, we all suffer. Help Mother Earth cleanse the air and water. This November vote for the environment. Vote for Mother Earth.
Maggie Kraft
North side
