Letters to the Editor

Democrats want return to monarchy
Watching the convoluted and treacherous clandestine-espionage that the Democrats are doing to compromise the voting process and subvert the will of the people: I feel I’m watching a modern-day version of “Becket,” or “The Lion in Winter.” Bring in “Richard the III” as Joe Biden.
It’s a power play like it was in the middle ages. The Crown against the Church; both held brutal powers back in the middle ages, and it’s playing out here today.
The liberal Democrats are creating a new version of the king’s court, which our founding fathers fought with their blood to avoid.
Congress, with no term limits, have become the king’s magistrates, barons and lords. And their play for power is to bring America back to a preindependence “king’s hierarchy” where our Constitution is used, not to constrain the federal government, but used against the citizens of America, where Congress and the Democrats are modern-day Red Coats and our rulers.
Richard Loyal French
East side
Gov. Ducey, it’s time to act on COVID-19
Dear Gov. Doug Ducey,
President Trump was not reelected. We are approaching 3,000 new COVID cases everyday. Now do something!
Jay Gandolfi
Northeast side
Time for America’s new direction
Joe Biden probably won the presidency more out of repudiation of Donald Trump than wild excitement of Biden. But, the results are the same. America has had its “no thank you” helping of demagoguery and found it didn’t much like it.
Those who support Trump need to have their “come to Jesus” moment and decide if they want America to be one country where everyone can respect other’s opinions, races, religions and whom they choose to spend their life with. Otherwise, those who can’t move on will surely be left in the dust.
Ilene Scannell
East side
Now, we Trumpers can ‘resist’
For four years, I have seen a barrage of letters proclaiming “Resist!” I’ve read that Donald Trump is evil, and that all of his supporters are evil. The Star has supported this ever-increasing crescendo of outrage.
Now that the election is over, like a light switch, the message is that we need to “come together and heal.” Well, you ruined that. Instead of a discussion of political differences, you made it highly personal with ever-escalating insults.
And now, stories are published about “enemies lists” being made by highly placed political figures to punish anyone who dared support Trump. You have basically declared your contempt for half of the population. If you want cooperation, you have an odd and offensive way of showing it.
Don’t hold your breath waiting.
William Werries
Marana
Country didn’t appreciate Trump
I don’t get it. The Democrats didn’t like low unemployment (before COVID), a record-high stock market (before COVID), a booming economy (before COVID) and Middle East accords? We’re trading in a president with a backbone for a prop with platitudes.
Watch out America. Biden has close ties with China. Thank you President Trump for all you did for a country that didn’t appreciate you.
Deedee Bruster
Northwest side
Let’s get back
to civility
In all my years, and they are many, I have never seen such vileness and nastiness directed against one person and culminating in the most corrupt caricature of an election ever witnessed in the United States.
Our institutions among them, the FBI, the Justice Department, and even the Supreme Court, have sold us out.
The news media has not only squashed integrity, decency, honor and objectivity, they have buried them so deep they are no longer traceable in their industry. Their journalistic forebears would be so proud.
God bless President Trump for trying to put America back on the rails. May a benevolent God protect, direct and guide our country now.
Let’s get back to civility. I am sure I will not see this in print, but I feel better having said it.
Adrienne Lee
Northwest side
Star doing great job with investigative work
Many thanks to the Arizona Daily Star for its thorough investigations of border issues, separation of immigrant children from parents, foster care in Arizona, building the border wall and its impact on the environment and now services to people who are cognitively impaired. All of these issues impact people at the core of their being and at the heart of those they care for.
The article about the efforts of families to get well-deserved services for those they love is both painful and inspiring. Painful because we should do better to assist those who live in the shadows; and inspiring because of the devotion of family members who tend to their needs. It is shameful that the Division of Developmental Disabilities budget cuts mean that many people who should be getting state assistance are not receiving it.
Write your state legislators to tell them to fully fund services for people with developmental disabilities.
Diane Wilson
Foothills
The stench of hypocrisy and the lack of class
Where is the evidence of fraud? Where is the sense of class and graciousness? It surely is not coming from the president, Republican leadership or the fanatic conspiracy theorists who somehow believe that their messiah was cheated out of a victory. The pious, pathetic hypocrisy being put out there, suggesting there was fraud, encouraging armed militias to take to the streets and disparaging Joseph R. Biden’s faith is beyond the pale.
We 75 million-plus are not stupid. We will not be silenced or intimidated. Jimmy Carter and George Bush graciously and immediately conceded their one-term losses. This is probably a fantasy to hope that happens now.
James Robinett
Southwest side
How do you spell relief? No more Trump
The bully child in the White House is throwing a huge tantrum, very unhappy he lost the election. Some adults (if there are any) need to grab the toddler and paddle his rear end till he can’t sit down. Timeouts will not work.
Miscreant “leader” Donald Trump tried mightily, and is still trying, to create mistrust in our voting system with his lies of voter and vote-counting fraud. He shamefully engaged in massive voter suppression attempts, but the American people persevered despite post office changes, fewer polling places, fewer drop box locations and a pandemic. They rejected the last four years of bullying, nastiness, corruption, ineptitude and a deadly mishandling of a public health crisis.
What a relief to think about having a mature, competent, empathetic person in the White House — one that wants to unite not divide; one who pledges to be a president for all Americans. How will we act without the daily chaos?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
President Trump needs to concede
COVID-19 is ravaging the country and expected to get worse, and President Trump spends his days on the golf course, claiming the virus is a Democratic hoax. The economy is in deep trouble and President Trump spends his days on the golf course, refusing to negotiate a relief package. It appears that Trump won’t lift one finger to save the country.
But worse than this, Trump is blocking the President-elect. Joe Biden’s transition team can’t get the resources it needs until Trump concedes. Trump needs to signal clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power. America’s national security and economic interests are at stake.
Contact the White House directly and plead with them to have Trump concede.
Walter Mann
Marana
Democrats risk looking like the real hypocrites
Some advice for the Democratic party: Get rid of the super delegates. Next you should get rid of the super delegates and if you really want to fix things — get rid of the super delegates! Or stop complaining about the Electoral College. Otherwise you just look like hypocrites.
Ignore this and you risk alienating your own base. Will this fix America? No, as long as we have no true third party, then too many voters will be disenfranchised, but at least you’ll stop handing the party over to snobby “partycrats” that think they know what is best for the country and step on the will of their own rank and file.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
When voting next time, some things to consider
Michigan resident Kay Nicholas said about the election: “It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency.” Amen to that.
While I am pleased with the election results, I am disappointed that it wasn’t a landslide victory. Choosing between a self-serving demagogue who foments division and a career public servant who wants everyone to live well should have created a lopsided victory with no ambiguity.
Voting for Trump for economic reasons was senseless. His unwillingness to address the pandemic due to his concern about the effect that would have on the economy ultimately proved to be devastating to both of those entities.
Think about that next time and be sure to vote for the candidate who is capable of thinking more than one move ahead because he isn’t morally reprehensible.
Rick Cohn
West side
