Significant changes are happening within Community Circle Players (CCP). It is time to become our own entity, separate from the SaddleBrooke Theatre Guild. The CCP new executive board is: Shawne Cryderman –President, Tim Morsani –VP, Jim Ward –Secretary and Patty Gregory-Burke –Treasurer. Connie Ward and Al Weigel are on the board as Directors at Large with their focus being to obtain sponsors/donors for CCP.

The sponsorship program is just beginning. Any local business, entrepreneur or individual is encouraged to help support local community theatre by making a monetary donation. The sponsorship will guarantee publicity in our programs and acknowledgment on our “before show billboard.” For additional information, email Al Weigel at fweigel9@aol.com.

The executive committee (board of officers) is proud to announce the spring 2027 dinner theater production, "A Glimpse of Tomorrow". We are very excited that, for the first time in 12 years, music will have a starring role! As such, CCP is recruiting for a musical director and/or piano accompanist. At the heart of each humorous, poignant and relevant vynette, is how senior citizens face constant changes and unexpected challenges as we still look forward to glimpses of tomorrow.

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Connie Ward will direct and Daria Tittenberger will produce. Auditions will be held Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. Spring production dates are Friday, March 19 to Thursday, March 25, 2027.

CCP would love to have you join in the fun and camaraderie as an actor, singer, or part of their invaluable, behind-the-scenes production team.

Stay tuned! This play will be one-of-a-kind. That’s a promise! For more information, email Connie Ward at clward54@gmail.com.