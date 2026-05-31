Prefer us on Google Learn More

Many residents and travelers alike have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona.

There have been delays after delays, bad reviews being handed out, and still, no theme park.

Mattel Adventure Park originally planned to open in late 2023 but has been delayed twice since, once to 2024, then to the end of 2025 and is now looking at yet another postponement.

The theme park is the first of its kind and will be at the VAI Resort, also under construction in Glendale. It will bring Mattel favorites to life, including Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Hot Wheels and Masters of the Universe.

The 9-acre park will have an indoor-outdoor design with air-conditioned spaces designed to appeal to all ages. Food and beverages will be available.

Here's what we know about the status of Mattel Adventure Park in Arizona.

Is Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale open yet?

No. The opening of Mattel Adventure Park has been delayed twice and seems to be looking at a third.

Is Mattel Adventure Park opening in 2026?

As previously reported, Mattel Adventure Park was scheduled to open in late 2025; after that target passed, any mention of an opening date was removed from their website.

The Mattel Adventure Park website just states "coming soon."

The theme park was supposed to be a part of the first phase of the VAI Resort launch at the end of 2025.