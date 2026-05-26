That's nothing new, said former Guadalupe Town Manager Bill Hernandez. At age 25, he became the first to take the role and then returned to the position in 2009 with the order by the council to balance the budget.

He recalled having to make tough decisions, such as implementing 10% cuts to salaries and stopping overtime for firefighters.

Hernandez said it’s always been difficult to balance a budget, but when he left in 2014, the budget was balanced, and they had money in their reserves.

He no longer lives in Guadalupe, but was there at its inception and cares for the community deeply. Now, as a 76-year-old, he hopes to see the town continue for the sake of the family he still has in the town.

“The council needs to decide, do we want to survive or do we want to keep spending what we’re spending and then, you know, in four or five years disincorporate,” he said.

The financial emergency and property tax failure had Guadalupe resident Carlos Valenica worried.

Valencia voted in favor of the property tax, hoping to create a cushion for the town’s budget and was disappointed it did not pass.

He said it was time to put their money where their mouth was if the community wanted to continue its independence and be a township.