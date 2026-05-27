Businessman Jim Click sold his Tucson car dealerships for $93 million, records show.
Click announced his retirement earlier this year, saying his Jim Click’s auto dealerships would be sold.
The sale of the dealerships was a total of $93 million, Pima County Recorder’s Office data show.
The buyer, Gee Automotive Companies of Spokane, Washington, says it plans to operate with the existing name, brands and locations and retain the employees.
Click was determined to find a buyer with a family-based approach to business and found that in the Gee family, which began in 1983 with a single dealership in Spokane.
After operating dealerships here since 1971, Click became a prominent local figure and said he plans to stay connected to Tucson through his many civic and charitable engagements.
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The dealerships are in the Tucson Auto Mall, on East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road and south of Tucson in Green Valley.
Other local commercial activity includes:
• Solar Industries Inc. bought 69,825 square feet of industrial land at 2616-2640 E. Ganley Road from Carol Industrial Park LLC for $1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the buyer.
• Tucson Real Estate and Investments bought the 5-unit Sonoran complex at 1002 E. Lester St. from Lester Investment Partners for $980,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.
• The Norwood Revocable Trust bought the 6-unit Glenn Villas at 2520-2530 N. Glenn St. from The Sonora Estate Trust for $835,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
• ACZ Laboratories Inc. leased 5,150 square feet of industrial space at 3450 S. Broadmont Drive from Tin Cup Properties. Paul Hooker, Kameron Norwood and Andrew Keim, with Picor, handled the lease.
• TheraPlay4Kids leased 2,600 square feet at Valencia Business Park, 2115 E. Valencia Road, from Tippets Commercial Properties. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant. Caleb Allan and Tyson Breinholt, with J & J Commercial Properties Inc., represented the landlord.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill leased 2,046 square feet at 4746 E. Sunrise Drive from Sunrise Village Investors. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com