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Businessman Jim Click sold his Tucson car dealerships for $93 million, records show.

Click announced his retirement earlier this year, saying his Jim Click’s auto dealerships would be sold.

The sale of the dealerships was a total of $93 million, Pima County Recorder’s Office data show.

The buyer, Gee Automotive Companies of Spokane, Washington, says it plans to operate with the existing name, brands and locations and retain the employees.

Click was determined to find a buyer with a family-based approach to business and found that in the Gee family, which began in 1983 with a single dealership in Spokane.

After operating dealerships here since 1971, Click became a prominent local figure and said he plans to stay connected to Tucson through his many civic and charitable engagements.

The dealerships are in the Tucson Auto Mall, on East 22nd Street and South Wilmot Road and south of Tucson in Green Valley.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Solar Industries Inc. bought 69,825 square feet of industrial land at 2616-2640 E. Ganley Road from Carol Industrial Park LLC for $1 million. Stephen D. Cohen, with Picor, represented the buyer.