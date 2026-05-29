In our last article, we talked about how Barbershop music became an organization. Now we’ll look at how that organization is faring.

There are 14,000 members in the Barbershop Harmony Society in the United States and Canada, and 70,000 worldwide, counting affiliates in over 30 countries. In this country and Canada, there are 17 districts. There is every shade of chorus from mostly social to highly competitive. For the competitive choruses, there are yearly district competitions with the winner in each district advancing to the national and international competition. For all choruses, the society provides support in stagecraft, sheet music, training material and administrative matters.

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The society welcomes all men of good will and a desire to sing. For the Ladies, there is another organization, Sweet Adelines. This organization has been supportive of the men’s society, and they often work together.

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is an official Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, singing for fun and for local charitable purposes rather than for competition. Our next annual Chorus show at the DesertView Performing Arts Center on Saturday November 21, featuring an entertaining guest group. If you want to sing with us or want more information, please call Bruce, our Director, at (520) 306-2113 or look us up online at saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.