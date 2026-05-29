There are people who light up a room when they enter—and don’t do much after that. Gary is the guy who turns out the lights at the end of the night, but not before cleaning up and making sure everyone gets home safely. He’s a leader who gets things done and makes sure the group gets the credit. A “we and us” guy—never an “I” guy.

Long before Gary Haslett became a charter member of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary—serving as secretary, membership chair, and leading the installation of the Little Free Library in the Copper Corridor—he was busy living a life of service to our nation’s youth that borders on exhausting just to read.

His 43-year career in education is a master class in showing up, stepping up, and somehow still having enough left in the tank to coach after school.

Armed with degrees from Centralia College and Central Washington State College (BA in History and a Master’s in Educational Administration), Gary began at Sultan High School in 1969. There, he wore more hats than most closets can hold—teacher, vice principal, special education director, athletic director and head basketball coach—setting the tone for a career defined by saying “yes” before anyone else had the good sense to hesitate.

He went on to serve as principal at Adna Junior/Senior High School and later at Mossyrock Elementary/Middle School, where he also oversaw athletics and special education. Not one to ease into retirement, Gary joined Washington State University as an adjunct professor, shaping future educators, before finishing his career in Arizona’s Picacho School District teaching math and PE—while also serving as athletic and testing director. Retirement, in Gary’s case, appears to have been more of a rumor than a plan.

Beyond his schools, Gary’s leadership extended across the state. He served four terms as President of the Southwest Washington Extra Curricular Activities Association, overseeing more than 60 schools, six terms on the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Board, and four years on the State Elementary Principals’ Board. In short, if it involved students, sports or structure—Gary was probably already in charge of it.

Born in Centralia, Washington, and raised in nearby Mossyrock (population: just enough for a full-court game and a substitute), Gary describes his childhood as “Norman Rockwell meets pickup sports.” Fishing, hunting, biking and playing every available game filled his days—clearly excellent training for a lifetime of motion.

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Gary married Sally in 1994, blending a family that now includes five children and 15 grandchildren. Together, they have logged a staggering number of hours in bleachers and on sidelines, watching—and often coaching—everything from basketball to soccer. Their girls’ basketball teams made six state tournament appearances, suggesting Gary didn’t just attend games—he had a habit of improving the outcome.

When not in a gym, Gary and Sally have traveled extensively, visiting 41 states and several countries. Their adventures range from cross-country road trips to exploring Eastern Europe, France, Spain, and Italy—proof they can, in fact, take a vacation that doesn’t involve a whistle or a scoreboard.

Gary is also an accomplished writer, authoring “Salkum Reds”, a 363-page collection of stories about growing up in small-town Washington. Turns out, decades of locker room storytelling is excellent literary training.

His honors include Principal of the Year (Lewis County and Region 4), Athletic Director of the Year (Snohomish County and Region 1), service on the Central Washington University Alumni Board and recognition from the Arizona Department of Education for helping Picacho achieve one of the top test score improvements in the state.

A few final notes that somehow fit: Gary worked as a scuba diver for the Washington State Fisheries, cleaned a meat-packing plant “kill room” in college (not for the faint of heart), zip-lined across Copper Canyon, biked the Oregon coast—twice—and played competitive basketball until age 52. He then led spin classes until 75, which raises a fair question about what, exactly, he considers “taking it easy.”

In short, Gary Haslett has spent a lifetime educating minds, building programs and demonstrating that sustained enthusiasm over four decades looks a lot like excellence.