On Friday, April 24, members of Gays Lesbians And Allies of SaddleBrooke (GLAAS) were treated to a musical event by the amazing talented, fun-loving and harmonious Reverb special 10-member group of the Reveille Mens Chorus who have for 30 years practiced Changing Lives Through Music in the Southern Arizona community.

"We were honored by the Mayor's Proclamation declaring April 26, 2025, as Reveille Men's Chorus Changing Lives Through Music Day for the three decades of advocacy, artistry and authenticity brought to the City of Tucson" stated the first-ever Executive Director Michael Webb.

He continued to write in their annual report, "Our record-setting ticket sales allowed us to share our message of LGBTQ+ inclusion and acceptance with more people than ever before." Their Mission is a "Commitment to Inclusion - Reveille maintains an environment that is inclusive, welcoming and supportive of people from all backgrounds and different life experiences... Revielle believes in treating all people with respect, equality and dignity."

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The singers in Reverb performing for GLAAS included Joshua Floyd, Ian Ramsey, Joey Mantura, Andrew Campbell, Rich Miller, Dennis Sipf, Keith Koster, David Ripley, Ari Adiredja and James Hernandez. GLAAS members gave them a standing ovation as well as generously donating over $900 to the Chorus. If you are interested in attending a Reveille Men's Chorus event, visit info@reveillemenschorus.org

GLAAS meets monthly at the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center and welcomes people of all gender identities, orientations, races, political views, and religious beliefs. Over the past decade, we have built a strong and supportive community—one member, one potluck, one event and one speaker at a time. We are grateful for this camaraderie. For more information about our events or how to get involved, please contact us at glaasclub@gmail.com or visit GLAASclub.com.