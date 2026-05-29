Every month, many volunteer members of the SaddleBrooke CycleMasters deliver the SaddleBrooke Progress newspaper to our homes. This raises money for the club to buy brand new bicycles and helmets that are donated to local school children at Mammoth-San Manuel School and at Oracle School.

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At both schools, one student from each grade (first to eighth) is selected to receive a bicycle. These bicycles are awarded to the students at an end-of-schoolyear ceremony held at each school. CycleMasters also donates funds to each teacher at the schools. It is very rewarding to help these students and their teachers.