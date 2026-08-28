The British Club came alive with excitement on Sunday, July 19, as members gathered to watch the FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina in an afternoon that perfectly combined world-class football with traditional British camaraderie.

Thirteen members attended the special social event, enjoying the thrilling final on the big screen from the comfort of their own private room and patio at Mountain View Bar & Grill. The venue provided the perfect setting for football enthusiasts to share in one of the world's greatest sporting occasions, with attentive staff ensuring everyone was well looked after throughout the afternoon.

In keeping with British football tradition, many members chose the ever-popular fish and chips, while others enjoyed a variety of delicious menu options available from the restaurant. The atmosphere was further enhanced by members proudly wearing their own football team colors, creating a festive environment as supporters cheered every goal, save and dramatic moment of the match.

At half-time, British Club President John Spencer made a special presentation to Mike Sedgwick, who founded the SaddleBrooke British Club in 2005, by awarding him an Honorary British Club Membership in recognition of his vision, dedication, and lasting contribution to the club. Known to be a literary scholar, Mike was delighted to receive a thoughtful selection of gifts that reflected his English heritage and love of literature, including two books, a commemorative mug featuring one of Sir Winston Churchill's famous speeches and a selection of traditional English tea to enjoy in it. The presentation was warmly received by members and provided a fitting tribute to the man whose vision established the club and whose legacy continues to bring people together today.

Beyond the football itself, the event provided a wonderful opportunity for members to socialize, catch up with friends and enjoy an afternoon of laughter, conversation and shared excitement. The combination of excellent food, great company and the spectacle of the FIFA World Cup Final made for a memorable occasion that was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

Members expressed their sincere appreciation to Helen Amelsberg, Janita Ardis-Sharum and the British Club Social Committee for once again organizing a first-class event. Their hard work, planning and attention to detail ensured a relaxed, friendly and welcoming atmosphere that reflected the very best of the British Club's community spirit.

The World Cup Final celebration was yet another successful event in the Club's busy social calendar, highlighting its ongoing commitment to bringing members together through enjoyable gatherings, shared traditions and memorable experiences. As the final whistle blew and the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to its conclusion, with Spain winning the coveted FIFA trophy, members left with smiles, lasting memories and anticipation for the next British Club event.

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For Membership information contact Eileen Sedgwick by phone at (520) 834-4142 or send an email to esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport, and is a current Homeowner of either SaddleBrooke HOA-1, SaddleBrooke HOA-2 and SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 69 members from the following hometowns:

Britain & Other Continents

Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, South Yorkshire, Louth, Lincolnshire, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent, London, Manchester, Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey), Wooton, Northhampshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Wigan, Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales, Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada Loches, France, Germany and Johannesburg, South Africa.

United States of America

Mt. Shasta, California, Chicago, Massachusetts, Billings, Montana, Utah, Staten Island, New York, Pittsburg, San Francisco, Seattle, Spokane, Washington, Leavenworth and Kansas.